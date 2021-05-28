Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Drops By 98.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FELTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 1,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

