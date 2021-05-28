Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 2.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $192.92. 7,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,473. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

