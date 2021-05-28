Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in The Walt Disney by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.68. 48,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.48.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

