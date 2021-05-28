Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $269,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.84. The stock had a trading volume of 160,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $607.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.85, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

