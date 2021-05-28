Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. 45,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,367,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

