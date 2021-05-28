Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Cut by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,212. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

