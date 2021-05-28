World Asset Management Inc Buys 376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.