RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.16. 160,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

