Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 23,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.76.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

