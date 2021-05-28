Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.62. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom stock traded up $7.57 on Friday, hitting $369.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,977. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.96. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

