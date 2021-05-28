Equalizer Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $6.24 million and $886,187.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00324220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00185722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

