cVault.finance Price Reaches $6,984.74 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,984.74 or 0.19548260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $69.85 million and approximately $326,917.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00081649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00916546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.26 or 0.09284059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00091887 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.