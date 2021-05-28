HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 167,331 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $96,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $214.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,908. The company has a market capitalization of $579.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

