Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Decreases By 58.3%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cal Dive International stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 545,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,013. Cal Dive International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Cal Dive International
