Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Decreases By 58.3%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cal Dive International stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 545,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,013. Cal Dive International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

