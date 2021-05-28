Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Decreases By 59.4%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 42,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,638. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

