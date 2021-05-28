First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

