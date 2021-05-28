Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 211,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,156,064. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

