Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 20,019 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 11,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,486. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

