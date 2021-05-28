Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 373.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.30 on Friday, reaching $2,356.08. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

