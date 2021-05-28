Friedenthal Financial Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 5,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

