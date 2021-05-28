Orbs (ORBS) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Orbs has a total market cap of $197.93 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00019395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00923940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.24 or 0.09308313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

