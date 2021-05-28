AidCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $75.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00019395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00923940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.24 or 0.09308313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00091785 BTC.

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

