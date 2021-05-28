B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 492 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

LON:BME traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 576 ($7.53). The company had a trading volume of 3,491,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,119. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 534.27.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

