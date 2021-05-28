Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.18

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $504,024.31 and approximately $454.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 114.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,825,619 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

