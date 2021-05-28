Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 594.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 262,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

