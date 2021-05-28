Q Capital Solutions Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Q Capital Solutions boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 154.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 333,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $246.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

