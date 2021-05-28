Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.80. 19,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

