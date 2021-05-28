Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

