Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $40.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

PLAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 25,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

