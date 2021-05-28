Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,325,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.97. 2,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82.

