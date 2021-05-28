Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $119,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 57,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $411.89. 65,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.95 and a 200 day moving average of $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.