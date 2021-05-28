Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 640 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $161.21 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.37.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

