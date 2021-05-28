Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,970 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.