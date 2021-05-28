Zacks: Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,616. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 42,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

