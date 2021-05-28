RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.44. 413,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.42. The company has a market cap of $942.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

