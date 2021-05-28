World Asset Management Inc Sells 21,178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,497,288. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.