World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $228.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.