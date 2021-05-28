Noah Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NOAHP)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAHP) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Noah Coin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Noah Coin has a market cap of $8,121.31 and $1,150.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noah Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00323467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00184004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Noah Coin Profile

Noah Coin’s total supply is 216,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,656,984 coins. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noah Coin Coin Trading

