Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Drops By 56.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the April 29th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

