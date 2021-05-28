Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Drops By 56.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the April 29th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $$16.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $16.95.
About Kemira Oyj
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.