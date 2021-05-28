Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 55.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 1,378,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

