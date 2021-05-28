Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the April 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694. OI has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

