Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.64 and last traded at $95.21. Approximately 13,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 175,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

