Electrum Dark Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,656.63 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,656.63 and approximately $81.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.