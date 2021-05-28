Velas Price Hits $0.0810 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $172.01 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001900 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

