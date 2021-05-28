Head to Head Survey: NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) versus Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 1.91 -$477.65 million N/A N/A Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.44 -$10.02 billion $0.30 14.03

NatWest Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NatWest Group and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Banco Santander 1 0 8 0 2.78

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% Banco Santander -15.49% 7.40% 0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. Its Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment helps corporates and institutional customers to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 11,236 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

