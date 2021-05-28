Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Head-To-Head Survey

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmhouse and Rocket Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocket Companies 2 11 3 0 2.06

Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $23.79, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Rocket Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.25 $197.95 million $3.19 5.58

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

