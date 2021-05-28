HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 815,375 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 815,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

