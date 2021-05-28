HighTower Advisors LLC Has $133.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,794 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $133,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 27,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

