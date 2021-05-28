AutoCanada (ACQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):

5/10/2021 – AutoCanada was given a new C$58.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00.

4/29/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.