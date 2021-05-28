AutoCanada (ACQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):
- 5/10/2021 – AutoCanada was given a new C$58.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00.
- 4/29/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACQ traded down C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.