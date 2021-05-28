Investors Purchase High Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,667 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,048 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,467. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

